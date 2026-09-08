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Broseph Montana

Joined July 2014 | 13 posts
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The Funniest (And Most Accurate) Tweets From @Bitcoin_txt So Far

The tweets don't lie.

Broseph Montana4513 days ago
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This Instagram Dedicated to Durags Is The Best Thing to Happen Since Ice JJ Fish

Durag Hunter is an Instagram strictly for durag aficionados. Embrace it.

Broseph Montana4521 days ago
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12 People Who Should Stop Using Facebook Right Now

These people are really bad at life, just take a loo at their Facebook pages.

Broseph Montana4538 days ago
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Internet Idol: Who Is Buff Correll?

A star in the making.

Broseph Montana4579 days ago
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10 Texting Acronyms We Wish Existed

MNLU, FILL, TCBUB and many, many more.

Broseph Montana4600 days ago
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Social Media Fail of the Day: PornHub Tweets About MLK

All bad.

Broseph Montana4623 days ago
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Did Joe Budden Get Caught Thirstin' After Jhene Aiko on Instagram?

Someone get some water for this guy!

Broseph Montana4627 days ago

Twitter Reacts to the Birth of Jesus

On this day 2,000 years ago...

Broseph Montana4649 days ago
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10 Audacious Tweets by Struggle Rappers

#struggle

Broseph Montana4714 days ago
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#Thirstology: A 10 Step Guide to Picking Up Women on Social Media

The thirst is very real and it needs quenchin'.

Broseph Montana4720 days ago

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