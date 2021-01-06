According to a new study pubished by the British Phonograpic Industry (BPI), one in every ten songs streamed globally is by a British artist.

Music streaming soared during lockdown, with more than 155 million albums bought or streamed in 2020, an increase of 8.2%, according to the record label body, with BPI boss Geoff Taylor saying the "remarkable" figures were a reminder of "how important music is to our country, even when our lives are disrupted".

The research highlighted “a rising new global wave of British talent”, including the likes of Dua Lipa, The 1975 and Stormzy, who have “grown up with streaming and [are] achieving enormous success with it”.

The research continued: “Additionally, UK artists ranging from Jorja Smith, Joel Corry and Gerry Cinnamon to rap and hip hop acts such as Dave, Aitch, AJ Tracey, Headie One, J Hus and KSI, to name just a few, are achieving hundreds of millions of streams each year in the UK and beyond and are growing their global profile.”

“The success of British artists around the world demonstrates how the UK continues to punch well above its weight as the world’s second-leading exporter of music (after the US), and third-largest recorded music market. Newly-signed artists can now also expect to have a more immediate international impact than previous generations,” the study added.