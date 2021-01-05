The Weeknd has released the video for his After Hours album cut, “Save Your Tears.”

While in his video for “Too Late,” we saw the singer’s head decapitated, in “Save Your Tears,” Abel Tesfaye has endured another physical transformation—this time, apparently getting a good amount of cosmetic work done on his face. Outfitted in a red, bedazzled suit, the singer performs at some sort of club, in front of an audience who are all wearing masquerade masks.

Before 2020 ended, The Weeknd implied that last year’s events have influenced his new music: “I have been more inspired and creative during the pandemic than I might normally be while on the road … The pandemic, the Black Lives Matter movement, and the tensions of the election have mostly created a sense of gratitude for what I have and closeness with the people near me.”

Last March, just a couple weeks after COVID-19 forced the U.S.’s economy to shutter, Abel’s album After Hours debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard 200 with—at that point—the biggest week of 2020, selling 444,000 equivalent album units. It was his first release since 2018’s My Dear Melancholy EP.

Watch the “Save Your Tears” video up top.