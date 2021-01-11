The founder of Stones Throw Records, Peanut Butter Wolf, revealed that the sequel to MF DOOM and Madlib's classic project, Madvillainy, could be released to fans in the near future.

Peanut Butter Wolf made an appearance on a new episode of Pete Rosenberg and Cipha Sounds' Juan Ep is Dead podcast. During the conversation, he disclosed that the project is close to "85 percent done."

"DOOM was always telling me ‘It’s 85 percent done, it’s 85 percent done.’ That was the magic number," Wolf said per Okayplayer. Wolf went on to explain that DOOM did send him 11 songs in 2009, but the rapper insisted that the label hold off on releasing them until a few more tracks were finished. The cryptic nature of both DOOM and Madlib made it hard for Wolf to put a timetable on the project's release because he didn't want to hinder their creative process.

"I got a little frustrated, and I was just like, you know, ‘It’s gonna happen when it’s gonna happen.’ I don’t wanna be the guy to force creativity or anything," Peanut Butter Wolf said.

Now, Peanut Butter Wolf and Stones Throw Records are sitting on 11 tracks that they have the permission of releasing at their will following DOOM's death. Yet even though they have the greenlight, Wolf doesn't want to just throw the tracks out to capitalize on hip-hop's grief. Especially since he considers MF DOOM to be one of his idols.

"I don’t know what we’re going to do with those tracks," Wolf says honestly after disclosing that DOOM was "probably the first person I looked up to that I actually started working with."