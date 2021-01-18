Today is Martin Luther King Jr. day, and to honor the occasion, St. Louis rapper Smino has dropped an animated video for his new song, "MLK Dr."

Animated by Oliver Fredericksen with creative direction from Brick & Smino, the video brings Smino's vibrant lyrics to life in colorful fashion. With a very distinctive look, featuring an alien-like MLK, the video is brief but sweet. "I just seen a Martian right on Martin Luther King," he raps on the track, before hopping in the car with this martian and heading to outer space. Complimented by the funky production, it's a fun reminder of Smino's talent.

The rapper is expected to release a new project sometime this year, following up his last studio album Noir from 2018, and his 2020 surprise mixtape She Already Decided. Upon dropping the latter project, he said that he was inspired to put it together while he was stuck at home during the early days of the COVID-19 pandemic. "Shit different," he remarked. "So I just cooked some fun shit, real free shit." No word on when the follow-up can be expected just yet.

Watch the video for "MLK Dr" above.