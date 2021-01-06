It's no secret that Eminem has a longstanding beef with Benzino and the Source founder Dave Mays. This tension started to reheat when Mays and one of Em's loyal friends and collaborators, Royce da 5'9", had a standoff on Clubhouse.

A conversation about Snoop Dogg and Eminem's bubbling beef turned into a debate about Em's status in hip-hop culture. During the debate, a comparison was drawn between Eminem and Mays, prompting Mays to announce that "we are not the same."

"You got that right bro. You are not the same," Royce replied to Mays.

"I don’t have none of that of that in my history. As far as fucking with the streets, fucking with authenticity in hip-hop, it’s documented," Mays continued, lighting the fuse for Royce to explode.

"Man, you fuck with Benzino! You don’t fuck with authenticity. I’ma kick your ass to the curb," Royce said around the conversation's 26-minute mark. "You fuck with cornballs." Royce went on to remove Mays from the stage before further ripping into him.

"Enough of Dave Mays. Fuck out of here," Royce said. "Fuck he talking to, I’ll put death on your doorstep. I’m not divided, I’m not one with Dave Mays. Let’s get this shit straight. Ya’ll n***as in here acting like this n***a at the cookout."

Royce's exchange with Mays comes after he took direct objection to Mays' former ally in the Source and fellow Eminem hater, Benzino. Royce trolled Benzino for rehashing his beef with Marshall and his fans. This eventually led to Benzino threatening Nickle and Joyner Lucas for siding with Royce.