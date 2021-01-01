Post Malone and Jack Harlow have teamed up with Bud Light Seltzer for the New Year’s Eve livestream Bud Light Seltzer Sessions Presents New Year’s Eve 2021.

Posty is headlining the event and is set to perform right at the stroke of midnight to bring in the New Year. “Ready to bring in 2021 with my friends at Bud Light and kick some ass while doing it,” he said in a statement.

The livestream will kick off on Dec. 31 at 10:30 p.m. ET on BudLight.com/NYE and on Bud Light’s social channels. Broadcasting live from MGM Resorts in Las Vegas, the show will be hosted by Lilly Singh and Matt Steffanina, and will also feature sets from Saweetie, Steve Aoki, and Sebastián Yatra.

Jack Harlow spoke with Complex about his performance, saying, "It's going to be fun. I'm going to be able to perform some songs that I've never performed before. I dropped an EP right as COVID began, so I'll probably do some songs from that, too. There's a lot of songs I've been waiting to catch the vibe on. I know it's digital, but I think it's going to be special."

Streams for each performance can be found below with scheduled performance times listed.

Jack Harlow at 10:35 p.m. ET

Sebastián Yatra at 11:06 p.m. ET

Saweetie at 11:35 p.m. ET

Post Malone at 12:00 a.m. ET

Steve Aoki at 12:55 a.m. ET