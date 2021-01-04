On the latest episode of Taraji P. Henson's Facebook series Peace of Mind, the actress spoke to Pop Smoke's brother Obasi Jackson about dealing with his death.

The Brooklyn drill rapper was fatally shot on Feb. 19, 2020 in Los Angeles, and Jackson has said that he actually received death threats before his death. "All of that stuff he went through, it was just... People would put him down and count him out," he explained. "There was a lot of threats on his life because of that. And people were trying to figure out where the threats were coming from. I didn't think that anybody would do that and it's just a lot that goes into it."

In the episode, which focuses on sudden death and also features an interview with Asian Doll on her late ex King Von, Jackson also said that there was a lack of security around Pop Smoke even as his celebrity status continued to increase. "It's mind-boggling to me that someone would let a superstar go out with no security," he said. "That still plays on my mind. That just don't make no sense."

Elsewhere in the episode, Jackson also said spoke about when he first heard the news of Pop's death. Initially he didn't believe the news, due to the shock. "Me losing my own brother... I'm going through so many things," he said. "I won't be able to hug my brother again, tell him I love him again, I won't be able to see him...I won't be able to show him my accomplishments."

Watch the full episode above.