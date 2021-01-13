Streams of MF DOOM's music experienced a significant surge following news of his untimely death.

According to Billboard, the legend's music catalog, which included his solo and side projects, racked in over 25 million on-demand streams from Dec. 31 to Jan. 5 in the United States. That's about an 870 percent increase from the 2.6 million streams his catalog garnered from Dec. 25-30. The outlet also points out 5,000 MF DOOM song downloads were purchased between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5, marking a 2,879 percent increase from the previous five-day span. His album sales also rose 1,264 percent with 4,000 copies sold during that time.

Between Dec. 31 and Jan. 5, streams of MF Doom's solo material increased 921 percent, while streams of Madvillain, his collaborative effort with Madlib, increased 1,181 percent. The top-five most streamed songs were 2004's "Rap Snitch Knishes" with 1.5 million streams, Madvillains' 2004 track "Accordion" with 1.4 million, 1999's "Doomsday" featuring Pebbles and the Invisible Girl with 1.4 million, Madvillain's "All Caps" 1.4 million, and 2004's "One Beer" with 1 million streams.

The biggest single-day increase (8.8 million streams) occurred on Jan. 1, just a day after MF DOOM's family announced the rapper had died two months earlier at the age of 49. His cause of death has not been announced.

"The greatest husband, father, teacher, student, business partner, lover and friend I could ever ask for," DOOM's wife, Jasmine Dumile, wrote on Instagram. "Thank you for all the things you have shown, taught and given to me, our children and our family. Thank you for teaching me how to forgive beings and give another chance, not to be so quick to judge and write off. Thank you for showing how not to be afraid to love and be the best person I could ever be ... My world will never be the same without you. Words will never express what you and Malachi mean to me, I love both and adore you always. May THE ALL continue to bless you, our family and the planet."