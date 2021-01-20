Lil Yachty is literally putting his money where his mouth is.

On Tuesday, the rapper took to Instagram where he showed off his brand new veneers. Normally, Yachty's teeth are draped in an assortment of precious stones and metals. But he's decided to step away from his extravagant jewelry to properly invest in his smile.

"It's the white teeth show, man. N*gga's lookin' and feelin' excellent," Yachty said in an ensuing Instagram Live, which also featured an appearance from Druski. "Imma smile for the rest of the week. For the rest of the month!" He revealed that he paid $80,000 for his new veneers so fans better get used to these pearly whites.

"How much? $80K," Yachty said. "Eighty K on the smile. You know I'm gonna be smiling for a while. ... We ain't worried about no grills right now. ... Nowhere when the energy is down don't bring me because I'm in that m*therfucker like this."

Lil Yachty also celebrated his good friend Kodak Black's recent legal victory. Black had his sentence commuted by Donald Trump on his last day in office, leading Boat to allude to Lil Wayne and Black appearing on the remix of his hit single "Pardon Me."