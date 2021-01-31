After exploring his roots with Man of the Woods, Justin Timberlake seems ready to return to the sound that helped make him a household name.

During a recent appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon, JT revealed that a new album is in the works.

"We can say that," Timberlake said when asked if he's working on a new album at the clip's 6-minute mark. "Let's go with yes. I've been in and out of the studio working on stuff."

This announcement comes after JT revealed that he was back in the studio working with close collaborator and super-producer, Timbaland.

Although his connection with Timbaland is like no other, Timberlake is known for welcoming artists into his world to create pop-fusion smashes. This led Fallon to ask if there were any artists that he wants to work with soon.

"Kendrick (Lamar) is on the top of my list," he said to Fallon. "Kendrick, Travis Scott."

JT's interview with Fallon and rekindling with Timbaland comes after Timbo hinted at Timberlake stepping into the Verzuz ring. Timberlake's name has been paired with R&B icon, Usher, prompting The Boy, Drake, to push Timbaland to make the dream match up a reality.

Watch Timberlake's full appearance on The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon above.