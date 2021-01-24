Justin Bieber has shared some words of encouragement for those who are struggling with past mistakes.

The 26-year-old singer took to Instagram on Saturday to reflect on his highly publicized DUI arrest in Miami, which occurred seven years ago today. Bieber shared a photo of his then-19-year-old self being escorted by Florida police while in handcuffs, and admitted the incident wasn't his "finest hour."

"Not proud of where I was at in my life. I was hurting, unhappy, confused, angry, mislead, misunderstood and angry at god.. I also wore too much leather for someone in Miami," he wrote, before touching on his spiritual journey since then. "All this to say God has brought me a long way. From then til now I do realize something. God was as close to me then as he is right now."

Bieber went on to encourage his followers to look at their past mistakes as reminders of how far they've come.

"... Don’t allow shame to ruin your 'today,'" he continued. Let the forgiveness of Jesus take over and watch your life blossom into all that God has designed you to be. LOVE YOU GUYS WITH MY WHOLE HEART."

On Jan. 23, 2014, Bieber was arrested on suspcion of driving under the influence after he was spotted drag racing in Miami. Law enforcement would go on to conduct a sobriety test, which determined his blood-alcohol level was below the 0.02 limit for underage drivers; however, a subsequent urine test found Bieber had marijuana and Xanax in his system at the time of his arrest.

Bieber was initally charged with driving under the influence, resisting arrest, and driving with a suspended license. He managed to avoid jail time by pleading guilty to a lesser charge of reckless driving. As part of his plea agreement, Bieber was ordered to take anger management classes, pay a $500 fine, and make a charitable donation.