Justin Bieber is ringing in the New Year with a brand new song co-written with Andrew Watt.

Fresh off the launch of his T-Mobile livestream special celebrating New Year's Eve, Bieber has released the new song "Anyone," which arrives complete with a new video from director Colin Tilley. Last year, Tilley helmed the video for Bieber's Shawn Mendes collab "Monster."

"I can't think of a better way to close out 2020 and kick off 2021 than celebrating with my fans all over the world and sharing this new music with them," Bieber said of the release. "Music has gotten us all through so much this year, and for me personally it's been healing and transformative. 'Anyone' is such a special, hopeful, anthemic song. It sets the tone for a brighter new year full of hope and possibility."

Grab the new track on Spotify, Apple Music, Tidal, etc. via this link. Above, peep the video. The song got its live debut during the aforementioned NYE stream.

"Anyone" collaborator Watt's previous discography entries include link-ups with Lana Del Rey, Post Malone, Future, blink-182, Camila Cabello, PARTYNEXTDOOR, Cardi B, 5 Seconds of Summer, and more. Back in 2015, he worked with Bieber on the Purpose bonus cuts "Hit the Ground" and "Home to Mama."

In 2020, Bieber released his fifth album Changes on Valentine's Day. Later in the year, he connected with Ariana Grande for the benefit track "Stuck With U" and also dropped off a pair of new singles: "Holy" with Chance the Rapper and "Lonely" with Benny Blanco.