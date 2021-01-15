It’s been a rough few weeks, but good things are on the horizon in 2021. Along with the roll out of the COVID-19 vaccine and the impending end of Donald Trump’s presidency, it looks like this year is also bringing us more music from our favorite British spy and sexiest man alive Idris Elba.

While Elba is best known for his captivating acting chops, fans know that he’s got a musical itch and he’s looking to scratch it this year, starting off with a music video for a track called “Gospel 21.”

In the new song, which was written on New Year's Eve, Elba preaches his uplifting philosophy for the new year — emphasizing the importance of perseverance, being bold, and moving forward after leaving behind the dumpster fire that was 2020. “Forget all the maybes, bring on the ‘might as wells,’” he spits.

In the chaos of 2020, Idris actually contracted COVID-19. Fortunately he was asymptomatic, and was able to use the experience of quarantine and isolation to create music.

The video, also directed by Elba, features the actor performing on a terrace interspliced with some upsetting and inspiring clips from 2020, including scenes from the COVID-19 pandemic, protests against police brutality, and more.

Check out the new music video above.