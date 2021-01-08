Ahead of the release of the label's debut feature film Conflicted, Griselda and BSF Records have unleashed the hard-hitting original soundtrack.

Featuring appearances from the Griselda crew's Benny the Butcher, Boldy James, and Westside Gunn, the soundtrack brings that distinctive gruff New York sound to the film. The crew is also joined by the likes of Wale, Dave East, Lloyd Banks, Free Lord, El Camino, Smoke DZA, Billy V, and Heem among others. The production, meanwhile, is mostly handled by in-house producer Daringer, with contributions from the late DJ SHay, Camouflage Monk, Cee Gee, IceRoxx, Fuse, and 808 Mafia.

Directed by AK Reed, Conflicted is the debut feature film from Griselda and stars Benny the Butcher as a Buffalo gangster fresh out of prison. Written by and co-starring MMA fighter Deuce King, the cast of the film also includes the likes of Westside Gunn, Michael Rapaport, and J Holiday among others. Prior to dropping the full soundtrack, the crew released "3:30 in Houston" and "The Hurt Business" to whet appetites. The film is set to arrive on VOD channels on Jan. 15.

Listen to the soundtrack for the film and watch the trailer above.