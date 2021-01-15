Lil Eazzyy reminds fans that Chicago is the home of Drill by recruiting fellow Windy City native, G Herbo, to hop on the remix of his buzzing single, "Onna Come Up."

For this track, Eazzyy raps a mile setting the stage for Swervo to go full throttle over the instrumental.

"Hang with nothing but killer/Be off lean and perkies, they say it be numbing they feeling," Herbo spits. "In love with drilling/N**gas start chilling with no blood spilling but they willing/No opps living/Walk on the hit, Yeah we did it."

The remix comes on the heels of Lil Eazzyy's original version taking off. "Onna Come Up" pulled in 1 million streams per week in September 2020 amassing 35 million streams in the United States to date. The video also pulled in 3.4 million views on YouTube. The rapper continued this momentum by releasing a video for his other bubbling single, "Kick Da Door," as a Christmas present for his fans along with dropping his latest EP, Underrated, in November.

Listen to Lil Eazzyy's "Onna Come Up (Remix)" featuring G Herbo up top.