Last year, Headie One dropped the wholly unexpected GANG mixtape with producer Fred Again, an experimental exploration that took far outside of the drill realms he was known for up until that point. Even more surprising than the cuts with Jamie xx and Sampha, was "Judge Me" with FKA twigs—a ghostly interlude that was unlike anything else the Tottenham rapper had done before, but with a run time under two minutes, many were left wanting more.

Well, those prayers have been answered as twigs returns with "Don't Judge Me", an expansion on last year's interlude that once again sees her team up with Headie One and Fred Again. The new version explores the track's themes in greater detail and then takes it to the next level with some stunning visuals from director Emmanuel Adjei (co-directer: Beyoncé's "Black Is King") who uses artist Kara Walker's Fons Americanus as a narrative device to explore Black history across Africa, America and Europe and the scars left by slavery and colonialism.

In an interview with the Grammy Museum's Programs At Home series in October last year, twigs said that she'd completed a full album while at home during the pandemic. While it's currently unclear if "Don't Judge Me" will be appearing on the album, which is said to feature contributions from Spanish producer El Guincho (Björk, Rosalía), we can at least be certain of a lot more music from her in 2021.

Alongside the video, director Adjei wrote the following: