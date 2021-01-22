DJ Scheme came through for fans.

After months of anticipation, the Florida-raised producer has finally released Juice WRLD and Carlton’s “Buck 50.” The song was expected to land on Scheme’s Family album that arrived last month, but was ultimately pulled due to unspecified disagreements.

Scheme addressed “Buck 50’s” absence last month, explaining the situation was out of his hands.

“… Sadly, ‘Buck 50’ won’t be on [Family], but it will be on the deluxe,” the DJ said. “It was out of my control. I fought extremely hard, gave up records … It’s still a great album.”

Prior to Family’s release, Scheme spoke to HotNewHipHop about working with Juice and Ski Mask the Slump, whom he described as two of his favorite artists.

“Working with Juice and working with Ski, those, for sure, are my two favorites to always work with just cause it’s such a genuine connection with them and I genuinely love them and they trust me,” he said. “I just started producing so you know I need that a lot from artists. Those two definitely trusted me the most with what we were creating …”

You can stream Family (Finished Edition) now on all major platforms.

“In all honesty, I never really wanted a deluxe because I can’t add to that part of my life,” DJ Scheme said in a press release. “Now that 'Buck 50' is out and the album is complete, I can manifest new energy and focus on the future."