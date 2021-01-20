Mac Miller's longtime DJ pays tribute to the late rapper on what would've been his 29th birthday.

On Tuesday, Clockwork gifted fans with Mac Miller Remixxed, a 48-minute remix collection of the artist's most beloved cuts. It includes "Kool-Aid & Frozen Pizza," "Missed Calls," "Nikes on My Feet," "What's the Use," "Dang!," and "Good News," off Miller's 2020 posthumous album Circles.

"Mac, what's up dude? It's your boy Clock," the DJ says at the beginning of the project." Just checking in, saying 'happy birthday.' I love you. Love to your family. This is a mix I put together for you. I hope you up there partying with Prince. Tell 2Pac I said what up. Tell Biggie I said what up. I love you, man."

Clockwork says the late rapper's family gave him their blessing to do the project, which features musical interludes from Thundercat, Innerview Q, Peanut, Bill Waves, and Miller's first tour manager, Willy Whipz.

You can stream Mac Miller Remixxed via SoundCloud below.