Clockwork

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Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.
khrisd
Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.
khrisd
This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.
khrisd

Latest Stories

Clockwork 'A Mac Miller Story Remixxed'
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Clockwork Drops 'Mac Miller Remixxed' in Honor of Late Rapper's Birthday

The project, available on SoundCloud, includes remixes of fan-favorites like, "Kool-Aid & Frozen Pizza," "Missed Calls," "Nikes on My Feet," and "Good News."

Joshua Espinoza2006 days ago
clockwork miller
Music

Mac Miller's DJ Clockwork Hosting Birthday Party Tribute in Brooklyn

A portion of the proceeds will go to the Mac Miller Circles Fund. The late Pittsburgh artist would have turned 27 this Saturday, Jan. 19.

Joe Price2741 days ago
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Clockwork & Taylr Renee - "Signals"

Don't let RL Grime's trap moves fool you; his electro house material as Clockwork isn't slacking either. About two weeks after the release of RL Grime

khrisd4379 days ago
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Clockwork - "Champion"

Years back, most producers and labels would save their freshest dubplates (wait, you guys call them IDs, right?) for the Winter Music Conference. Thes

khrisd4505 days ago
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Download Clockwork's Worshop 004

Clockwork with the unexpected victory on a Sunday night. His Workshop mix series, like just about everything else he does, is chock full of win. Running through his favorites of the month, he assembled prime cuts from Dada Life, Calvin Harris, GTA, Wolfgang Gartner, and others, including his Kaskade remix and a number of bootlegs and mashups. Your Sunday bounce session now has a soundtrack.

khrisd4584 days ago
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Download Clockwork's Workshop Mix, Episode 002

Just days after breathing life into the trap scene via his RL Grime alias, Clockwork is back with the second edition of his "Workshop" mix series. If you remember, he kicked this off with his set from the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party in Los Angeles, but this week it's a studio mix of epic proportions. Featuring cuts from Deorro, Henry Fong, Dyro, and even his own bits (including an awesome megamix of Major Lazer's "Bubble Butt"), Clockwork solidifies why you should be giving a fuck.

khrisd4648 days ago
clockwork aline smithson photography
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Download Clockwork's 2013 Mad Decent Block Party Los Angeles Set

Everything is coming up aces if you're a fan of Clockwork. You should've already received his 75K bootleg pack, and if you live in Los Angeles, you sh

khrisd4686 days ago
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Download Clockwork's 75K Bootleg Pack

RL Grime's electro house moniker Clockwork has been gaining steam throughout 2013, and at each milestone on his Facebook page, dropping major packs of his bootleg remixes when he hit 30K and 50K likes. He recently hit 75K, and came with another batch featuring 16 bootlegs that featured music from Ellie Goulding, Zedd, TJR, Krewella, Nervo, Eric Prydz, as well as his own material. DJs out there, step up and download this pack.

khrisd4687 days ago
jack beats remixed vol ii
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Jack Beats ft. Example & Diplo - "War (Clockwork Remix)"

It was only last week that OWSLA announced the release of the second Remixed EP release a special A-Trak rework of "Just A Beat," and today we get the

khrisd4691 days ago
clockwork light 07272013 clip
Music

Win a Pair of Tickets to Clockwork at LIGHT on July 27 [UPDATE]

On Saturday, July 27, the one and only Clockwork will be taking over LIGHT Nightclub in Las Vegas alongside Andy Caldwell. Clockwork's been undeniable

khrisd4743 days ago
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Download Clockwork's 2013 EDC Las Vegas Set

Usually, we're spazzing out over the latest RL Grime mix, but what about the sets from his electro house alias? He rocks just as hard, but with trap b

khrisd4769 days ago
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Download Clockwork's 50K Bootleg Pack

That was fast. At the top of the year, Clockwork was celebrating hitting 30,000 Facebook likes with a massive bootleg pack. This week he hit 50,000 (i

khrisd4823 days ago
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Here is the Full Lineup for the 2013 Mad Decent Block Party

You know your event is serious when the earlybird tickets sell out without a lineup announced. The 2013 Mad Decent Block Party will span 13 cities, and feature a host of artists, including Major Lazer, Danny Brown, Skream, RiFF RAFF, Baauer, RL Grime, Flosstradamus, DJ Sega, Dillon Francis, Lunice, ETC!ETC!, and many more. Peep the video for the full lineup. This should be sick.

khrisd4827 days ago
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The Best Mixes of the Week

Get your mix on before the next batch of Ultra Music Festival performances hits you. Complete the Miami Music Week wave with a bang. We even have some surprises in here, trust we! Old favorites, new favorites, mellow house to infectious drum & bass. Pick one and blast off... guaranteed satisfaction.

khrisd4864 days ago

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