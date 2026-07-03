Featured
Last month of 2013, and we're not even trying to slow down. Seriously; just look at the sheer volume of quality remixes we have this week. And this is just week one of December. Big remixes, small remixes, remixes that climb on rocks. Short remixes, tall remixes, even remixes with chicken pox. Well, maybe not the pox, but we have a grip of solid reworks for you this week. Let's ride.khrisd
Something old, something new. A lot of borrowed shit, and some tracks that might make you feel blue. Or you can just paint yourself blue and rage out to some of these mixes. Welcome back to another batch of the week's best sets. There are a number of promo mixes from the past week, some bombastic bits from the biggest in the game, and more slept-on treks from the underground. You really should already know.khrisd
Dance music's darker corners produce enough bass rumblings to trigger the type of emotions that transformed David Banner into the Hulk. By that logic,Nick Schonberger
This week's selection of mixes is, as per usual, all kinds of top notch. From the most troubling of basses in the land to a special old school mix for your best friend's wedding, the treats laced in these sets are top notch. Don't sleep.khrisd