Divine’s global crossover keeps picking up steam.

More than a month after releasing his Punya Paap album, the Mumbai artist has come through with “Jungle Mantra,” featuring Pusha T and Vince Staples.

The track appears on the official soundtrack for The White Tiger, a Netflix drama starring Rajkummar Rao and Priyanka Chopra. The film is based on Aravind Adiga's 2008 novel of the same name and will hit Netflix on Jan. 22.

Divine seemingly teased “Jungle Mantra” in a recent Rolling Stone interview, in which he mentioned a global collaboration with his “favorites.”

“I don’t expect that everybody will love me, love my music or love the movement. But you know — I get a lot of love. And I’m happy with it,” he told the magazine. “I can’t please everyone. So I keep doing my thing. And I know that there will always be a criticism against my music and against my lifestyle. But that’s all okay; it comes with a price and I’m ready for it.”

You can stream “Jungle Mantra,” produced by Karan Kanchan, on Apple Music and Spotify.