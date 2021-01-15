After weeks of anticipation, DaBaby has finally delivered his “Masterpiece” track.

The Charlotte rapper previewed the cut in an Instagram video back in December, but its exact release date remained a mystery until it hit international streaming platforms on Thursday.

“Masterpiece,” produced by D.A. Got That Dope, is classic DaBaby, as he delivers braggadocious lines about sex, cars, and foes. The most notable reference in the track comes in the first verse, when he recalled the events of a 2018 fatal shooting at Walmart.

“I don’t know what went down at that Walmart/I don’t know what happened on that freeway,” he raps. “OK, there go DaBaby, he back now/Run it back, hey, bitch, turn that on replay.”

You can stream “Masterpiece” now on Apple Music and via Spotify below.

The track comes one week after DaBaby was arrested on Rodeo Drive for allegedly carrying a loaded firearm.