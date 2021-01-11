Burglars targeted one of Diddy’s homes in the L.A. area. According to a report from TMZ, the entertainment mogul’s house in Toluca Lake was broken into, but it’s unclear what, if anything, was stolen.

Law enforcement told TMZ that someone pried open a side door to the house and rummaged around inside. A caretaker noticed the break-in and phoned police who took a report. They are waiting for a member of the Combs family to look around and see if anything was taken.

Diddy rarely spends time at the house, since his late soulmate and former partner Kim Porter passed away there in 2018 after a battle with lobar pneumonia at the age of 47.

"For the last three days I've been trying to wake up out of this nightmare," Diddy wrote following Kim’s death. "But I haven't. I don't know what I'm going to do without you baby. I miss you so much. Today I'm going to pay tribute to you. I'm going to try and find the words to explain our unexplainable relationship. We were more than best friends, we were more than soulmates. WE WERE ON SOME OTHER SHITT!! And I miss you so much."

Diddy and Porter had three children together. The two dated off and on for about 13 years and have three children together. Their son King Combs paid tribute to his mother last year sharing the single “Legacy.”

"I lost my moms last year, took the biggest L," Combs raps. "Know her spirit got me evolving ... Separating my path with a different trail, I pervail/Anything just to see my favorite lady/Built for everything, that's how my pops raised me."