Boosie Badazz isn't pleased with the way Donald Trump neglected No Limit legend and Louisiana icon, C-Murder, when handing out pardons.

"Everybody can get a pardon but #cmurder," Boosie tweeted. "#bullshit #innocentman 20#years+ IM PISSED THE FUCK OFF TODAY don’t wanna y’all to anybody today so don’t call THANKS."

Rap fans, C-Murder's family, and other notable entertainment figures—including Kim Kardashian and Monica—have been lobbying for the rapper's release. While rappers like Kodak Black and Lil Wayne appeared on Trump's pardon list, C-Murder's name was absent. Though this was disappointing for a lot of C-Murder's supporters, it hit home for Boosie.

Boosie Badazz was at the Louisiana State Penitentiary when he was fighting the possible life in prison. During this time, Boosie became bunkmates with C-Murder, developing a close relationship with the fellow rapper.



C-Murder is currently serving life in prison for his hand in the murder of 16-year-old Steve Thomas. Murder's case and guilt came into question when two key witnesses at his trial recanted their statements, claiming they were pressured to testify against C-Murder by the police. Murder is now in hoping to get a new trial since he wasn't pardoned by Donald Trump.