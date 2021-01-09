Weirdo pop musician Ariel Pink has been dropped by his label after photos of him getting ready to attend the "Stop The Steal" rally went viral.

Pink was caught at the rally in an Instagram post by Alex Lee Moyer, the documentarian behind the incel-exploring film TFW No GF. Moyer shared a photo of Pink and fellow indie musician John Maus in a hotel room.

"The day we almost died but instead had a great time," Moyer wrote of the rally-turned-riot.

Pink claimed that he left the rally before it became a siege of the Capitol when questioned about the photos by fans.

“I was in D.C. to peacefully show my support for the president,” he wrote. “I attended the rally on the White House lawn and went back to hotel and took a nap. Case closed.”

Being caught at the rally was a bridge too far for fans and his label alike, the latter of which announced it was severing ties with Pink.

"Due to recent events, Mexican Summer and its staff have decided to end our working relationship with Ariel Rosenberg AKA Ariel Pink moving forward," the label wrote.

For the record, Pink has done little to hide his right-wing leanings and it could not have come as a surprise to his associates. He's been decrying "political correctness" for many years . He's bragged openly about being anti-feminist and was making homophobic remarks comparing gay marriage to pedophilia as far back as 2012. Even Pitchfork, the website that likely had more to do with his indie fame than any other (they were once so onboard with Pink that they named his song "Round and Round" the best of that year) eventually had enough. They called out his trolling in an op-ed in 2016.

"Pink is cashing in, embracing the role of the troll; he’s playing us, and being rewarded for it. The thing is, Ariel Pink hasn’t won at all," they wrote in an unattributed piece. "While he brings himself a lot of headline-grabbing attention, he’s actually bringing a spotlight to the very real and pervasive racism and misogyny that is deeply embedded in indie rock to the surface."