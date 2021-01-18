The Black Music Action Coalition has joined forces with #breathewithme Revolution to call on the Biden-Harris administration to launch a racial justice initiative during its first 100 days in office. With the help of some of the biggest voices in music today, the coalitions have launched a new campaign video entitled "17 More Ways You Could Be Killed if You Are Black in America."

Featuring appearances from Alicia Keys, Mary J. Blige, ASAP Ferg, Offset, Quavo, Khalid, T.I., 070 Shake, Vic Mensa, Ty Dolla Sign, and Summer Walker among others, the video sees these musicians reading off the names of victims of police brutality alongside the police's justification for their murder. "Sleeping in your car, Rayshard Brooks," and "Accused of using a fake 20, George Floyd" are among the heartbreaking reasons listed.

"I can’t believe that just four and a half years after we released ’23 Ways You Could Be Killed If You Are Black in America,’ we’re here to share ‘17 More Ways’ Black lives have been lost to racism," Alicia Keys said in a statement. "2020 will never be forgotten as a year of awakening for many. More than 1,000 people were killed by police violence, with Black people accounting for a disproportionate amount of those deaths."

Keys went on to stress that while her and the other artists involved "warmly welcome" the administration, there's still much work to be done. "Let’s hold them accountable to offering actionable, systemic solutions to protecting and empowering Black Lives," she added. "On the day of ‘The Dream,’ let us not become complacent. Let’s stand up to ensure we see real change in the first 100 days of our new administration by joining the #breathewithme Revolution."

Watch the promo for the campaign above, and learn more here.