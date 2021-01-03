50 Cent has dropped off the video for “Part of the Game,” featuring NLE Choppa & Rileyy Lanez.

He first released the track in late November after teasing it on his Instagram. “Part of the Game” will serve as the theme song for his forthcoming Starz series, Power Book III: Raising Kanan. While there isn’t a release date for the show, it appears that the video might include some clips from the series. Raising Kanan follows the early years of Kanan Stark’s life, a character that 50 Cent later plays in the original Power series.

Watch the video for “Part of the Game” up top.