Young Thug took to Instagram to address the widely discussed comments he made about Jay-Z during his appearance on the Million Dollaz Worth of Game podcast.

"Don't have Jay-Z on me cause of this internet shit," Thug wrote on Tuesday night. "I was talking to [sic] fast but y'all know what I meant."

While chatting with with Gillie Da King and Wallo267 on Million Dollaz Worth of Game, Thug curiously asserted that Jay-Z doesn't have 30 stadium anthems but that he himself has upwards of 40. [...] anthems, we talking about songs they know... Like, when I perform, I got 30-40 songs that the whole stadium gonna know," Thug said before adding, "Jay-Z ain't got 30 songs like that... the whole stadium finna sing."

In his defense, Thug did quickly back track on the comments soon after making them when it was pointed out that the 4:44 rapper has plenty of hits.

"I'm just saying like, I know he do, he probably got 50 of them bitches," Thug said in response. "I'm not just literally saying him. I'm saying n**gas who you thinking..."

Unsurprisingly, Thug seeming to suggest he has more hits that Jay-Z didn't sit well with many people online.