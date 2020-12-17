As Christmas rapidly approaches and our holiday joy begins to reach its peak, Yo Gotti has decided to deliver the very festive visuals for his new song "Wish List."

Though it might be dangerous for Santa to be dashing through the hood while having an open bottle of Ace of Spades, it's ok if Gotti does it. Directed by GTFilms, the Memphis rapper does his best "East Atlanta Santa" impersonation here, acting as the spirit of Christmas for his own hood as he delivers gifts to kids in the projects while trapping is simultaneously afoot. This is an extra special gift for fans of Yo Gotti because the last holiday-themed track he dropped came three years ago in the form of his song "3 Kings" featuring Fabulous and DJ Khaled.

Along with the release of this song, it was also recently announced that Gotti would be dropping a memoir under Jay-Z and Roc Nation's newly established imprint with Random House publishing. He alongside other artists and celebrities like Lil Uzi Vert, Meek Mill, Fat Joe, and CC Sabathia will all be releasing books under the new Roc Lit 101 imprint.

In the meantime, bust open This Christmas, make a gingerbread house, and listen to Yo Gotti's new song "Wish List" down below and watch the music video up top.