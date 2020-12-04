After heavy anticipation, YFN Lucci's latest project Wish Me Well 3 has finally arrived featuring Rick Ross, Mulatto, Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and several others.

Prior to the tape's release, Lucci took to Instagram and dropped a video that chronicled his rise in the rap game from stories of how he got started rapping in the first place, to the first installment of his Wish Me Well trilogy, and all the triumphs and pitfalls that he's experienced on his journey to the top.

Previously released tracks like "Wet," as well as the remix featuring Mulatto, are included on Wish Me Well 3. While chopping it up with Complex back in August, Lucci talked about how he loves collaborating with others and has no problem reaching out to artists who he wants to work with.

"I ain't got no problem reaching out," he said. "If I fuck with somebody's music, if I can't get their number I'll straight up DM them."

That's definitely seen on Wish Me Well 3, with collaborations with the likes of Rick Ross and Mozzy adding different flavors to the project. During his conversation with Complex, Lucci also talked about how people sleep on the influence that Atlanta has had in rap, and that one of the greatest lessons he's learned while growing in the industry is how to properly invest his money.

Listen to YFN Lucci's Wish Me Well 3 featuring Rick Ross, Mulatto, Yo Gotti, Mozzy, and more down below.