Though XXXTentacion has been gone for over two years, and four suspects have been implicated in his murder, his case has yet to reach a close.

The perpetrators—Dedrick Williams, Robert Allen, Trayvon Newsome, and alleged gunman Michael Boatwright—who shot the rapper outside of RIVA Motorsports in Deerfield Beach, Florida also still remain in jail.

X’s father, Dwayne Onfroy, wants a harsh punishment for the suspects, particularly Boatwright. On Saturday, Onfroy took to his Instagram Story where he said he’s seeking the death penalty for the men who killed X including Boatwright, who was charged with first-degree murder on July 10, 2018.

“Y’all killed that young man that father that son that brother without a cause,” he wrote. “I say that with no malice in my heart. I am seeking life without parole for the participants in the robbery and COLD BLOODED MURDER OF MY SON AND THE MAN WHO PULLED THE TRIGGER ‘I AM GOING TO SEEK THE DEATH PENALTY.”

On June 18, 2018, the day that X was killed, he withdrew money and went to RIVA Motorsports where he planned to buy a motorcycle. However, he was allegedly followed by Williams, Allen, Boatwright, and Newsome.

When X arrived at the store, prosecutors say Williams and Allen followed him inside and kept an eye on him. X tried to leave 30 minutes later, but statements claim the four suspects blocked his exit while Newsome and Boatwright attempted to rob X. The rapper was shot multiple times in the neck and was taken to a hospital where he died.