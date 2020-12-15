Cardi B’s gift for Offset’s 29th birthday was a set of keys to a very rare Lamborghini.

On Monday night, Cardi blindfolded her husband and walked him out to the car, before the big reveal: a Lambo Aventador SVJ 63 Roadster, priced from around $573,000 to $600,000.

Offset was clearly floored once he saw the bronze-colored SVJ, and celebrated by laying down some strokes on the car’s hood in front of Cardi and their friends. SVJ stands for Super Veloce Jota, which is Italian for “superfast”—and 63 is the number of them that Lambo produced.

Later that night, Cardi and Offset partied at a nightclub that appeared to be in Atlanta. According to TMZ, the place was packed, and people were largely unmasked and not social distancing. A source told the outlet COVID-19 tests were administered and the party adhered to CDC guidelines in Atlanta. It’s unclear if people were tested before the party though.

Earlier that night, Cardi wished the Migos rapper a happy birthday on Instagram, writing, “Happy birthday Hubs. I wish you many more.”

It seems the couple has a thing for cars. In October, Offset birthday-gifted Cardi a custom black Rolls-Royce with seats adorned with their daughter Kulture's name.

While at that point Cardi had already filed for divorce from her husband, the two have since reconciled.