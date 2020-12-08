After launching his own OnlyFans account a few months ago and raking in a sizable amount of money from it, Tyga now plans to take his venture on the app to the next level by launching a modeling agency to help people get started on the platform.

According to HotNewHipHop, about two weeks ago the rapper launched his Too Raww lifestyle, entertainment, and management company but did not reveal what services the company would be offering. On Wednesday, the Instagram for the company posted a casting call reading: "Looking to be a Too Raww Model? Looking to start OnlyFans? Or get OnlyFans management?" It prompted interested parties to send a direct message.

While the Too Raww Instagram page has been up since Tyga began his OnlyFans endeavor over the summer, this is the first time it has been revealed that the rapper has an OnlyFans management service. It is unclear what exact management services Too Raww will offer to OnlyFans models to help jumpstart their careers.

Tyga is not the only celebrity to capitalize on the explosion the subscriber-based platform has seen over the last few months. Other notable names like Blac Chyna, Amber Rose, Bella Thorne, Chris Brown, Cardi B, Trey Songz, B. Simone, Michael B. Jordan, Rubi Rose, and Jordyn Woods have also migrated over to the app to offer exclusive features whether that be behind-the-scenes access to music videos, movies, or even adult content.