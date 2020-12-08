After teasing it on social media, The Kid LAROI has shared a new version of "Reminds Me of You," which posthumously features Juice Wrld.

Take a listen to The Kid LAROI's Reminds Me of You" with Juice WRLD below via Spotify or check out the track's lyric video up top through YouTube.

The track is a remake of Kim Petras's "Reminds Me."

This past summer, LAROI spoke to Apple Music's New Music Daily show about his friend Juice Wrld and his then newly released song "Tell Me Why" honoring him.

"When I first came to L.A., I was living with him for the first three months, before I moved my family out here and stuff like that," he said of his late mentor and his influence on him. "I was living with him, his girlfriend and all his friends. So, I guess over that time, especially, we got a lot of time to bond and kick it or whatever. We were around the house every day. And things like being in the studio, even when we weren't recording together, he would be in the studio obviously every day recording fucking a million songs. And I would go in there and just watch him and watch how he was doing shit."