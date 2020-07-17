"Tell Me Why," the latest from the Kid LAROI, serves as a public goodbye to his friend Juice WRLD.

Speaking with Zane Lowe for a recent interview on Apple Music's New Music Daily show, LAROI reflected on his relationship with Juice, who was a mentor to him.

"When I first came to L.A., I was living with him for the first three months, before I moved my family out here and stuff like that," LAROI said. "I was living with him, his girlfriend and all his friends. So, I guess over that time, especially, we got a lot of time to bond and kick it or whatever. We were around the house every day. And things like being in the studio, even when we weren't recording together, he would be in the studio obviously every day recording fucking a million songs. And I would go in there and just watch him and watch how he was doing shit."

Image via Publicist

"Tell Me Why" will appear on LAROI's new project Fuck Love, out July 24. As LAROI explained to Lowe, this collection of songs marked a departure from his usual tendency to "get sick of stuff" and immediately move on to something else.

"This project, I've been sitting with it for a minute and I really like it," he said.

Up top, catch the "Tell Me Why" video, directed and edited by the prolific auteur Cole Bennett. Below, grab the LAROI x Lowe chat in full: