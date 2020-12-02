Selena Gomez is rumored to be dating Miami Heat player Jimmy Butler, or at the very least they've been rumored to have gone on multiple dates.

The Miami Herald reports that the two were supposedly spotted dining together at a restaurant in New York City. The Daily Mail reported that screenshots from text messages claim the staff at the restaurant, Lucein, had been "scrambling" to accommodate Gomez and a number of basketball players last month. The two were on "what seemed like a date," and a source has since told E! News that they have, in fact, been on dates "a few times."

The source said that they're not quite in a relationship just yet, and she is "keeping her options open but has been on a few dates with Jimmy and thinks he's a great guy." The source added, "They hung out a few times while Selena was in New York City. Jimmy asked her to go to dinner and they had a great time. It's very casual and she's open to seeing where things go, but isn't settling down just yet." The source also explained that Gomez is "currently single," but she's "recently been more open to dating."

In an interview with YouTuber Nikkie Tutorials in September, the singer opened up about her dating life and said that it was currently on hold. "It's hard [to date] in quarantine," she remarked. "It's just funny that I release things that say I want a boyfriend and stuff... And I'm like, 'I didn't really mean it, though' Guys are a lot of work!"