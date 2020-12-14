SAINt JHN continues to blaze his trail by releasing the video for his latest single "High School Reunion, Prom" featuring Lil Uzi Vert.

The two Roc Nation artists turn back the hands of time by channeling their inner children for the visual. A visibly intoxicated JHN runs into Uzi at a wild party including women, liquor, and even a bounce house. Together, they take things to the extreme by playfully terrorizing attendees while enjoying the gathering.

There are also hidden clues that point to SAINt JHN's clothing brand, Not a Cult, scattered throughout the video.

"I been a rock star, yeah," Uzi raps. "Foreign cars, I got too many foreign broads, yeah/Too much money, no, I don't barely talk, yeah/I don't mess up my shoes, I don't barely walk, yeah."

"High School Reunion, Prom" was featured on SAINt JHN's latest album While the World Was Burning. Along with Lil Uzi Vert, the project boasts appearances from Kanye West, Kehlani, DaBaby, and more. The video also comes after SAINt JHN earned a Grammy nomination.

Watch the visual for SAINt JHN's latest single "High School Reunion, Prom" with Uzi above.