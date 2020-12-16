In an appearance on the Late Late Show with James Corden, Roddy Ricch spoke about how he decided to give back to Compton this Christmas.

Showing up for both an interview and a performance of "The Box," Ricch explained how he spent his weekend putting on a Toy Drive in Compton. "This weekend, me and the guys, we put what we had together and, you know, we gave thousands and thousands of toys away in Compton," he said. "I felt like it was important this year more than anything because, you know, with how restricted things have been."

Roddy actually turned up to the drive in a helicopter to personally hand out gifts to the community. DJ Head pointed out there was a "two mile line of cars" at the drive.

Elsewhere in the interview, Roddy also briefly mentioned he managed to get a hold of eight PlayStation 5 consoles ahead of Christmas. "I can't give up the plug," he joked when asked where he got the PS5s. "I got a few guys just having 'em."

To close out his time on the show he gave a performance of his breakthrough hit "The Box," rapping in a living room with some colorful projections and light-work.

Watch his interview and his inventive performance of "The Box" above.