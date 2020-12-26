Playboi Carti will head into 2021 with a special gift for fans.

Fresh off the release his Whole Lotta Red album, the ATL rapper is gearing up to take the stage at Cyberwurld, an online New Year's Eve celebration presented by Thunder Studios. Carti will headline the virtual event, which is billed as a fusion of music, technology, and gaming. Sada Baby, $NOT, Jasiah, Popp Hunna, ilyTOMMY, Lil Eazzyy Bktherula, Sparoh, and Ken Car$on are also slated to perform.

Cyberwurld will be free to stream via Twitch beginning at 8 p.m. PT on Dec. 31. You can learn more about the inaugural event here.

The concert is expected to by Carti's first live performance since dropping Whole Lotta Red on Friday. His long-awaited sophomore album featured guest appearances by Kid Cudi, Future, and Kanye West, who also executive produced the project alongside Matthew Williams.

Carti has been teasing the effort for the past couple of years, and recently called it his "best work yet."

But it seems Carti isn't done with Whole Lotta Red. On Saturday night, he asked his Twitter followers which tracks they would like to see on the project's deluxe version. However, he hasn't indicated when that album is expected to drop.

You can stream Whole Lotta Red now on all major platforms.