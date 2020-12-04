Noah Cyrus' attempt to defend Harry Styles has resulted in even more controversy.

On Thursday afternoon, the singer/actress shared a photo from Styles' recent Vogue feature, in which he is seen wearing a dress. Though many applauded Styles for embracing gender-fluid fashion, there were some who criticized the look with ignorant and toxic comments.

"There is no society that can survive without strong men," tweeted Candace Owens, a Black political commentator and prominent supporter of Donald Trump. "The East knows this. In the west, the steady feminization of our men at the same time that Marxism is being taught to our children is not a coincidence. It is an outright attack. Bring back manly men."

Cyrus was among those who decided to show their support for Styles and his decision to proudly rock a dress; however, the words she used to defend the artist immediately sparked outrage.

"He wears this dress better than any of u nappy ass heauxz," Cyrus wrote on Instagram.

Yikes.

Owens responded to Cyrus' post by pointing out the racist undertones of her word choice. She also questioned whether Cyrus would be canceled, and then called on Miley Cyrus to "come get your sister!"

Cyrus deleted the initial post shortly after it went up and issued a brief apology in an Instagram story. She claimed she wasn't aware that the word "nappy" was racially insensitive and insisted she never intended to offend anyone."

"I am mortified that I used a term without knowing the context and history, but I know now and I am horrified and truly sorry," she wrote. "I will never use it again. Thank you for educating me. I in no way meant to offend anyone. I am so so sorry."

But it seems Twitter users aren't so forgiving. You can read some of the reactions to Cyrus' comment below.