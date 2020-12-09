It's no secret that the world of online dating can sometimes lead to disingenuous connections. Many users may feel pressured into bending the truth about their professional and personal lives in an effort to impress prospect love interests, resulting in an unnecessary game of deception. However, Megan Thee Stallion and Tinder are trying to discourage that practice through the newly launched #PYOTChallenge, a campaign that celebrates—and rewards—authenticity among its users.

The challenge encourages the Tinder community to share a bio that accurately represents who they are. Those who showcase vulnerability and authenticity on the platform will have the chance to win $10,000 apiece. One hundred users will receive the cash—for a giveaway total of $1 million—which can be used to pursue their true passions. Megan will also serve as the "Hot Girl Coach," by providing users with the tools they need to boost their confidence.

"I want everyone to be comfortable sharing their authentic self online," the Houston rapper said in a press release. "That’s why I’m partnering with Tinder to give away $1 MILLION to celebrate the people who are putting themselves out there in a real way. By celebrating those who are already doing the hard work, we want to encourage more people to feel confident in who they are."

Influencers like Noah Beck, Tayler Holder, Kati Morton, Hannah Witton, Kelianne Stankus, and Dexrated will also share tips and personal stories to inspire Tinder users to be their authentic selves. The challenge kicks off today and will conclude Dec. 31.

To enter, users must take the following steps:

1. Make a Tinder profile (bio and photos) that reflects their authentic selves.

2. Take a screenshot or video of the profile.

3. Post the screenshot to their public Instagram account using the hashtags #PYOTChallenge and #challenge. The posts most also tag @tinder.

You can learn more about the challenge here.