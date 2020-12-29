Despite the app's efforts, Clubhouse antics find a way to spill over into other realms of social media. This was on full display when Meek Mill's heated exchange with another Philadelphia native went viral.

A person in the room told HotNewHipHop on Tuesday that Meek was attempting to promote a conversation about why Black men don't uplift and support other Black men when another person started to disagree with his comments. After asking who was talking to him, Meek went on a tirade against the speaker, questioning his validity and status in Philly.

"Your dad is a rat. You a pussy," Meek said to the speaker. "You come from Delaware, bro! ... Your pops is a rat. He grew up in the suburbs."

Meek's seemingly oxymoronic behavior sparked observers to troll him on Twitter:

During the same conversation, Meek tried to explain how blogs pit Black men against each other. In the process, he happened to mention Nicki Minaj's husband, Kenneth Petty.

"[The Shade Room] had me up there. Me vs. Nicki's boyfriend," Meek said. "Nicki just had a fucking baby, I just had a fucking baby. Who's responsible for this bullshit?"

The sheer mention of Nicki gave the Barbz proof to fuel their theory that Meek is obsessed with Minaj.

After a wave of backlash, Meek decided to hop on Twitter and apologize for his action on Clubhouse. Meek explained that he's been on edge since Nipsey Hussle passed and is working on calming his emotions heading into 2021. "After that nip shit my hatred level went up I’ma boss up leave it in 2020!" he wrote.