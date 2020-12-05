Lupe Fiasco kicked off the weekend with some more heat.

On Friday night, the Chicago-bred rapperc created another room for the Rhymen Shop on Clubhouse, an audio-based social media app that has attracted a growing number of celebrities and influencers. During the chat, Lupe broke down his creative process before delivering a freestyle over Beanie Sigel's "Nothing Like It," produced by Kanye West.

For those who didn't hear the premiere, Lupe was generous enough to repost the freestyle, titled "Mobb Deep," on his social media accounts. You can check it out below.

Lupe has shared a number of records throughout 2020; in addition to the occasional freestyle, he's come through with Kaelin Ellis-assisted HOUSE EP as well as the two-track bundle Tape Tape with Chi-Town producer Soundtrakk. Shortly before the latter's release, Lupe found himself in some mild drama over a comment involving Kendrick Lamar.

Back in September, a Twitter user asked who was the better lyricist between Lupe and K. Dot. The Drogas Wave artist simply responded with "Lupe but ...," which prompted an "LOL" from Kendrick's label boss, "Terrence Punch Henderson."

"Maybe I should have just left it alone," Lupe said, as reported by HipHopDX. "Even though my impetus was the ‘Control’ verse. I mean you put yourself out there like that. So, you opened yourself up to critique… I apologize for even engaging and talking about n****s careers, I’ll never do that shit again."