A Verzuz battle featuring Keyshia Cole, according to the artist herself, is on the way.

As anyone following the hype for a possible Keyshia Cole and Ashanti edition of the wildly popular song-based battle series knows, this summer saw Ashanti telling Fat Joe during a conversation that she was open to the idea of such a link-up.

"Listen, if they wanna see it, I ain't mad," Ashanti said at the time.

Now, by way of an Instagram caption on Wednesday night, Cole appears to have confirmed that she has a Verzuz episode in the books. She did not, however, reveal who her opponent might be:

Later, Cole took the converstion to Twitter, where she responded to fans who were busy theorizing about who could be facing off against her in the impending Verzuz showdown while also sharing their favorite moments from the singer's discography.

The most recent entry in the Verzuz canon, of course, saw the years-long history between Jeezy and Gucci Mane put on display for a downright historic episode ending with a performance of "Icy." Shortly after the initial broadcast, Verzuz co-creator Swizz Beatz announced viewership numbers for the Jeezy x Guwop episode, revealing that 9.1 million people watched the showdown.

"This viewership number from last night actually makes Verzuz bigger in ratings than the MTV VMAs, NBC's The Voice, the Billboard Awards, the CMAs, the Latin Grammys, Dancing With the Stars, or The Masked Singer, respectively, on any given night for those primetime shows this year," Swizz Beatz pointed out.