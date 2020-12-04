As fans patiently await Joey Badass' next studio album, the Flatbush native has kept them fed through a steady stream of collaborative joints. 2020 has seen Joey team up with artists like Westside Gunn, Statik Selekta, Kota the Friend, Phony Ppl, and recently DJ Scheme. This weekend, Joey further extends that list with a contribution to Fraser T Smith's "Children of the Internet" remix.

The original version appeared on Future Utopia's newly released project 12 Questions and featured British rapper Dave and stage artist Es Devlin.

"I am a huge fan of Fraser’s work and always down to collaborate with Dave," Joey said in a statement. "Fraser sent the track and I wrote the verse off the first listen!"

You can listen to the Pro Era rapper's version via YouTube above. The record is part of a remix bundle that also includes versions with UK DJ Preditah and jazz quintet Ezra Collective.

"The great thing about the 12 Questions is that the answers are never-ending," Smith said about the reworked versions, "and these remixes from some of the sharpest minds in modern music, breathe new fire into the existing record."

You can listen to the "Children of the Internet" remixes here.