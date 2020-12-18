New York City will always be a hub for emerging stars in music, and Brooklyn's very own J.I. continues to prove that with the release of the third installment to his Hood Life Krisis trilogy, Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3 featuring another New York staple, A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie.

Coming off of an electrifying year that has been charged by the massive success of his 2019 track "Need Me," which has now generated over 80 million views on YouTube, J.I. carries that momentum into this new project. Refusing to be pigeon-holed, the Brooklyn artist leans into smoother melodies in Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3, channeling a sound that is used frequently by the only other person on this project, A Boogie. "R&B Shit" marks the first time the two New York rappers officially join forces on a song, with both reflecting on how they wear their hearts on their sleeves.

J.I. is only 19-years-old, yet the subject matter on this Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3 still connects with listeners both his age and older. In no time he's already found the musical pockets that work best for him and has quickly grown to become one of the brightest acts out right now.

A few months back, Complex followed the young superstar through his daily routine from going to the studio, recording a song that would end up being the lead single for Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3, "Letter 2 U," and preparing for a virtual concert.

Listen to J.I.'s new project Hood Life Krisis Vol. 3 featuring A Boogie Wit Da Hoodie down below.