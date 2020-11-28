As he continues to push meditation and healthier living practices, NLE Choppa took to Twitter yesterday to share the concerns he has for Famous Dex and urged his label to reach out to him for help before things get worse.

"I’ve never been the type to be in folks business but @300 y’all see @FamousDex obviously on drugs too heavy can y’all at least try surrounding that man around somebody with his best interest," NLE tweeted. "Help dude out, or somebody who already is in his ear uplift dude he NEEDING it."

Famous Dex responded to this tweet today, going on Instagram and saying that he's glad NLE cares but a lot of people are on drugs.

"He cares, at least somebody cares," Dex said. "He didn't say nothing wrong, at least somebody cares. I just wanted to say I really appreciated the love and support, but the world on drugs and I look mighty dam fine."

NLE later responded to criticism from those who felt he could've communicated his message about Dex in private, responding that he feels like it needed to be said publicly because he wanted to reach more people.