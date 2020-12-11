After releasing Gang Starr's final studio album One of the Best Yet just last year, DJ Premier has shared a new song featuring a previously unreleased Guru verse.

"Glowing Mic" arrives as part of an instrumental version of One of the Best Yet. The track sees Guru effortlessly glide over some relaxed production, acting as a reminder of what Guru and Premier were capable of cooking up together. Premier told Rolling Stone he was inspired to make the instrumental when he wanted a "sound that would bring that traditional style that we are known for to match his lyrics and tone."

Premier added, "Since the song ‘Mr. Gang Starr’ was previously released after we hadn’t worked together in so long, I noticed the multitrack session said ‘Mr. Gang Starr (Original Version).' The lyrics and the hook are totally different so I gravitated to it and I didn’t want to use the same title and confuse people. My search for scratch ideas landed me across a song I produced for Torae ‘For the Record’ in 2011. The line says ‘I destroy the mic for my glow.’ Instantly ‘Glowing Mic’ became the title simply from hearing that line."

Listen to "Glowing Mic" above, and check out the instrumental version of One of the Best Yet below.