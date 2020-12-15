Chance the Rapper made headlines earlier this month when his former manager, Pat Corcoran, sued the rapper for $3 million for alleged unpaid commissions.

Court documents also revealed that Corcoran claims Chance disregarded his professional advice and blamed Corcoran for the lukewarm response to his 2019 debut album The Big Day. While the project opened at No. 2 on the Billboard 200, it failed to resonate on the same level that Coloring Book did.

During a recent interview on Hot 97's Ebro in the Morning, Chance touched on the lukewarm response to the album with much of the bravado he's exhibited throughout his career. “I’m just really, really good at rapping,” he said after Ebro suggested that "the internet is coming for the tear down," after The Big Day release.“So regardless of what happens, I’ma always have that to fall back on. And if that doesn’t work then I can perform my old raps and if that don’t work, I can direct someone else’s raps. It’s gonna work out though. There’s nobody that can rap like me. That’s a cool thing to have.”

Chance's collaborative tape with Jeremih, Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving recently arrived on streaming platforms for the first time. The newly released project—which was previously only available on Soundcloud—also features two new songs, “The Return” and “Who’s to Say.”

Elsewhere in the interview, Chance also discusses his holiday-themed concert, Jeremih’s health, and more. Watch the entire conversation at the top.