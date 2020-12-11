Chance the Rapper and Jeremih’s holiday album collection Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving is now available for the first time on all streaming platforms.

The album also features two new original songs, “The Return” and “Who’s to Say.” The project repackages the two Chicago natives’ mixtapes Merry Christmas Lil' Mama and the Re-Wrapped installment which were released in 2016 and 2017 respectively, and previously were only available on Soundcloud. They've got contributions from Hannibal Burress, Common, Hit-Boy, Zaytoven, and Noname, among others.

This follows the news that Jeremih beat his long bout with COVID-19 and was discharged from the hospital on Dec. 4. The set also arrives after the release of Chance and Jeremih’s album cut “Are U Live” with Valee.

Stream Merry Christmas Lil' Mama: The Gift That Keeps on Giving below.